Old Market parking garage reopens for some

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Park Omaha’s garage in the Old Market is open again, but to monthly customers only for the time being.

Flash-flooding forced the city to close the garage at 10th and Jackson streets last weekend. The city has been working this week to clean up the bottom level of the garage in particular.

Monthly parkers were reminded to move their cars back down below ahead of the farmer’s market on Saturday morning.

After a crazy week of cleaning up the bottom level of Park 4 located at 10th and Jackson in the @OmahaOldMarket, it is officially back open to monthly parkers only. Monthly parkers, remember to move your cars back to the bottom level before the @OmahaFarmersMkt tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/maVxryejLJ — Park Omaha (@ParkOmaha) August 13, 2021

