Advertisement

Old Market parking garage reopens for some

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Park Omaha’s garage in the Old Market is open again, but to monthly customers only for the time being.

Flash-flooding forced the city to close the garage at 10th and Jackson streets last weekend. The city has been working this week to clean up the bottom level of the garage in particular.

Monthly parkers were reminded to move their cars back down below ahead of the farmer’s market on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.
Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of flash-flooding in Omaha-metro
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric hospitalization
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian

Latest News

Ethics Board: Iowa governor broke no laws with COVID-19 ads
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
AARP of Iowa urging nursing homes to require COVID-19 vaccine for all staff
OPS facing serious bus driver shortage - 5 pm
OPS facing serious bus driver shortage - 5 pm