Old Market parking garage reopens for some
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Park Omaha’s garage in the Old Market is open again, but to monthly customers only for the time being.
Flash-flooding forced the city to close the garage at 10th and Jackson streets last weekend. The city has been working this week to clean up the bottom level of the garage in particular.
Monthly parkers were reminded to move their cars back down below ahead of the farmer’s market on Saturday morning.
