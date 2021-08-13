Nebraska transplant recipients pleased as third vaccine dose gets approval

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week, the FDA and CDC approved and recommended a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna, for those who are immunocompromised.

Many in the community say they’re ready to roll up their sleeves again. Community members like Shirley Kramer.

For her, second chances are a gift.

“I don’t think blessed even describes it, it’s amazing.”

She was given a second chance at life after receiving a heart transplant in 1991.

“I was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy from an unknown source in 1989 so it became apparent then that my heart had failed, it was only working 8% at the time I got the transplant,” she says.

The same goes for Missy McCool. She received a new heart seven years ago, just six weeks after her son got one too.

“I did really well for several years and then in 2014, my heart deteriorated fast enough to need a transplant. I’ve done really well ever since,” she says.

When the pandemic hit, McCool and Kramer knew it was serious, especially as immune-compromised individuals.

“We felt like we had been training for this for the last seven years, you put on a mask when you go out, you wash your hands, these were things we did just on a regular basis since our transplants and it was second nature to us,” McCool says.

“I was absolutely petrified. I didn’t even want to stick my head out the door. I was so afraid,” Kramer tells 6 News.

But when the vaccine was offered, both women say there wasn’t an ounce of hesitation and the same goes for the third dose.

Doctors say it’s necessary because the first two doses didn’t protect those with compromised immune systems as they did for others.

Dr. David Quimby with CHI Health says it’s normal for vaccines of all kinds to be less effective in this population.

“The COVID vaccines aren’t necessarily any different than other vaccines in this population, it’s just there’s a lot of COVID running around now, so any extra protection they can get would be very helpful because these are the people who are very prone to get a severe illness if they get any illness at all,” he says.

“I was very grateful that now there’s actual evidence that we are not just benefitting as much as the normal population from just the two shots, so when I heard yesterday that there was approval for the third vaccine I was like sign me up, where do I go, where do I get it?” McCool says.

“I’ve already gotten an email from the place where I got my vaccine letting me know that as soon as it comes they will let me know to come and get my booster,” Kramer says. “And I will be there with bated breath.”

