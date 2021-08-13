Advertisement

Nebraska Regents to discuss Critical Race Theory

University of Nebraska
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Regents is expected to discuss Critical Race Theory during its regular meeting Friday morning.

Regent and candidate for governor Jim Pillen introduced the resolution which would bar the teaching of CRT from university curriculum. While his resolution praises the University of Nebraska system for being a place for open reflection, discussion, study and free speech, his resolution also seeks to have the Regents oppose CRT from being imposed on curriculum.

The subject of CRT has become a political issue nationwide. Our previous coverage offered an explanation.

Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr recently criticized the wording of a statement released by six University of Nebraska faculty and staff members who take issue with the resolution. The group said the resolution stifles academic discussion and debate while purporting to do the opposite. Orr targeted her criticism toward University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green who did not sign the statement but has spoken out against Pillen’s resolution.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has also criticized those who oppose the resolution, equating CRT with Marxism.

This is how the resolution reads:

WHEREAS, all campuses and facilities of the University of Nebraska system are places for open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning; and

WHEREAS, America is the best country in the world and anyone can achieve the American Dream here; and

WHEREAS, education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country; and

WHEREAS, we oppose discrimination in any form in the classroom, on campus, and in our communities, and we support the safety and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff; and

WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus; and

WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory seeks to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, that the Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed in curriculum, training, and programming

