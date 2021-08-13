Missing inmate from Lincoln Community Corrections Center arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Nebraska Department of Corrections say an inmate that was reported missing about a week ago was arrested.

Lucas Hoffman was arrested on August 10 by the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force. Officials report Hoffman didn’t come back to CCC-L on August 6 after his work assignment.

He was sentenced to “three years for a third offense of refusing a chemical test out of Lancaster County and violation of probation,” according to the release. He has a pending release date of November 17, 2021, and started his sentence on Oct. 6, 2020.

