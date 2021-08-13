Advertisement

LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found nearly 7 pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash inside a west Lincoln apartment.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment off W Street and Surfside Drive at the Lakeview Park Apartments.

According to police, two men who lived in the apartment were taken into custody before the search warrant was served.

LPD said officers found 8.9 grams of cocaine and $1,600 in cash in one of the man’s pockets.

Police said inside the apartment, they found 6.8 lbs of cocaine and $4,000 in cash.

Both men were arrested and are facing possession of cocaine with intent to deliver charges and possession of money while violating drug law charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.
Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of flash-flooding in Omaha-metro
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric hospitalization
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian

Latest News

Video game therapy
UNMC studying how video-game therapy helps young people with cerebral palsy
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha hit & run suspect turns herself in
Nebraska state corrections inmate walks away
In Omaha overnight: Three shooting victims show up at two hospitals