LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found nearly 7 pounds of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash inside a west Lincoln apartment.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment off W Street and Surfside Drive at the Lakeview Park Apartments.

According to police, two men who lived in the apartment were taken into custody before the search warrant was served.

LPD said officers found 8.9 grams of cocaine and $1,600 in cash in one of the man’s pockets.

Police said inside the apartment, they found 6.8 lbs of cocaine and $4,000 in cash.

Both men were arrested and are facing possession of cocaine with intent to deliver charges and possession of money while violating drug law charges.

