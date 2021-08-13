Advertisement

Huskers defense finding different ways to improve

By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers defense, which is expected to be the strength of the team, has multiple paths to improvement. Upfront on the defensive line Casey Rogers says the veterans are teaching the younger players the brand. Which is coming to work and enjoying the battle in the trenches. Casey appreciated what he learned when he first showed up in Lincoln from the older guys, now he’s leading.

Tyreke Johnson comes to Nebraska and brings depth to cornerback. He could even start, Tyreke transferred from Ohio State and was once a five-star recruit. There’s competition at the cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt, Tyreke has a shot.

Jordon Riley has a new number and he looks like a new guy. Jordon will be in the rotation up front with Casey Rogers. Jordon has a different appearance because he has dropped 30 pounds since arriving in Lincoln. He played in six games last year but wants to play a bigger role this season. Jordon wants to be on the field for third down. He has changed from number 87 to number 91.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
Juniata shooting scene after being cleared by police.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies suspect killed in standoff
A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.
Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of flash-flooding in Omaha-metro
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Markese Stepp
The Huskers battling to be the starting running back
Damion Daniels
Huskers defensive lineman are feeling better after losing weight
Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
The 2021 Nebraska volleyball team poses for a fun team photo on media day at the Devaney Center...
Nebraska Volleyball holds media day on Saturday