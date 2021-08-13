Huskers defense finding different ways to improve

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers defense, which is expected to be the strength of the team, has multiple paths to improvement. Upfront on the defensive line Casey Rogers says the veterans are teaching the younger players the brand. Which is coming to work and enjoying the battle in the trenches. Casey appreciated what he learned when he first showed up in Lincoln from the older guys, now he’s leading.

Tyreke Johnson comes to Nebraska and brings depth to cornerback. He could even start, Tyreke transferred from Ohio State and was once a five-star recruit. There’s competition at the cornerback spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt, Tyreke has a shot.

Jordon Riley has a new number and he looks like a new guy. Jordon will be in the rotation up front with Casey Rogers. Jordon has a different appearance because he has dropped 30 pounds since arriving in Lincoln. He played in six games last year but wants to play a bigger role this season. Jordon wants to be on the field for third down. He has changed from number 87 to number 91.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.