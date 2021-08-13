Advertisement

Hastings heading to Little League World Series with win over Iowa

By Mason Kern
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Making it to the Midwest Regional was a feat unto itself for Hastings Little League. In fact, it was further than any youth baseball team in the area had ever advanced.

The team could have been content with their accomplishments and succumbed to the pressure of playing the champions from bordering states, but as manager Dustin Rader told Local4 earlier in the team’s postseason run: “When we all got out of our vehicles and got off the bus in Indianapolis, it was 12 little boys that came with us. And by the time we leave Indianapolis it’s going to be 12 young men.”

Well, Hastings will be leaving Indianapolis shortly, but they will not be heading back home to Nebraska just yet. Instead, after a Saturday rematch with Sioux Falls Little League out of South Dakota in the championship of the Midwest Regional, the squad will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where they will represent their hometown in the Little League World Series.

A 2-1 win over the Iowa state champion Davenport Southeast sealed Hastings’ spot, as two teams from every region qualify this year as a rule change due to COVID-19.

Hastings Museum has opened its venue to allow city residents a place to watch the team on their Super Screen. They will also host the Midwest Regional finale on Saturday and open their doors at 8:30 a.m. to accommodate the game’s start time.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.
Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of flash-flooding in Omaha-metro
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric hospitalization
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
Omaha Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian

Latest News

Vaccination numbers increase on Nebraska football team
Huskers Practice
Huskers defense finding different ways to improve
Markese Stepp
The Huskers battling to be the starting running back
Damion Daniels
Huskers defensive lineman are feeling better after losing weight