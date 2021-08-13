Advertisement

Ethics Board: Iowa governor broke no laws with COVID-19 ads

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s Ethics Board has found that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds didn’t violate any laws when she appeared in a series of taxpayer-funded ads last fall promoting coronavirus public safety measures.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board voted unanimously Thursday to find Reynolds did not violate a 2018 state law that prohibits statewide elected officials from using public funds for self-promotion.

Iowa’s Democratic state auditor, Rob Sand, had accused Reynolds of the ethical violation, saying the ad campaign she launched in November was used to promote her own image when she appeared in several of the ads encouraging mask-wearing.

