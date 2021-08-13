Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful Summer weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few morning clouds and spotty showers, beautiful Summer weather moved in for the afternoon. The smoky haze largely moving out, allowing us to see some really blue skies for the first time in a while. Temperatures warmed into the middle 80s around the metro, close to average for this time of year. Humidity is much lower today compared to the rest of the week, helping it to feel very comfortable. Spectacular conditions for outdoor activities are expected this evening, with temperatures cooling back into the 70s by sunset. Overnight, temperatures should drop into the low 60s in the metro, with some 50s expected outside of the immediate metro.

The fantastic Summer weather will stick around through the weekend. High temperatures should top out in the middle to upper 80s for both days. Though a little warm, the humidity will be on the low side helping to keep it feeling comfortable. A little haze may return by the end of the weekend, but we expect plenty of sunshine throughout the whole weekend.

Beautiful Weekend Forecast
Beautiful Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

A little more heat and humidity will return next week, with highs back to around 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity will increase as well, but likely won’t be as thick as what we saw earlier this week. Our next chance for storms will arrive in the form of a cold front by Thursday of next week. Not only will that front bring a chance for storms on Thursday, but should also bring another punch of cooler and drier air to end next week.

David's Evening Forecast - Beautiful Summer weekend
