Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program shows how to fly gliders in Blair airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a different type of classroom in the Blair Municipal Airport today. One that took students to new heights.

It’s part of the Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program. As part of their participation in the Nebraska CAP program, they each have a chance to pilot their own place with an instructor.

In this case, they learned how to fly gliders. The program has an emphasis on aerospace education and is open to kids from 12 to 18 years old.

For most, it was their first time even in a plane. The Civil Air Patrol provides search and rescue operations and other emergency services to the community and teachers these kids other important topics.

“Gaining experience in working with peers and managing, sending emails, writing resumes, all the stuff that is going to help out later in life. A combination of life skills and so they learn about basic aerodynamics in a glider,” said 17-year-old Ethan Wetner.

“They can take five flights over their time. Eighteen is the maximum age they can participate in that,” said Dan Peterson, Lt. Colonel, Civil Air Patrol.

