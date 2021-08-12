Advertisement

USPS proposes price increase for peak holiday season

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - You could see a temporary price increase when you mail packages and letters this fall.

According to the United States Postal Service, the temporary rates would be effective during the peak holiday season, Oct. 3-Dec. 26, pending favorable review by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The proposed holiday surcharge would help offset anticipated rising delivery costs.

The planned price increases could range from $0.30 to $5, depending on the product and zone.

Explore the USPS price change tables

This proposed surcharge is part of the Postal Service’s “Delivering for America” 10-year plan that aims to recoup a projected $160 billion in losses over the next 10 years.

The USPS generally relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
Juniata shooting scene after being cleared by police.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies suspect killed in standoff
Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
Jeffery Kloster was in a plane that went down in North Dakota.
Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
It's back-to-school shopping season, and the National Retail Federation is expecting record...
Back-to-school shopping may be affected by COVID-19 surge, supply chain kinks
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Rand Paul reveals wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment in late financial disclosure
The U.S. Postal Service is looking to increase prices during the holiday shopping season.
USPS proposes price increases during holiday season