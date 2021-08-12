Advertisement

Tama County sheriff: No COVID-19 vaccines yet for prisoners

(AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Iowa (AP) - An east-central Iowa county sheriff has confirmed that Tama County inmates have not been given COVID-19 vaccines, saying only one inmate has asked for it.

Tama County Sheriff Dennis Kucera said Thursday his jail has no onsite medical staff that could give the vaccine and would have to take inmates out of the jail to get one, “which is not in the best interest of the inmate’s health and security.”

Kucera says inmates have little risk of exposure, because each prisoner is quarantined for 14 days before being placed into the general population. Kucera also noted that no Tama County Jail inmate or staff member has contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
Juniata shooting scene after being cleared by police.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies suspect killed in standoff
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
Jeffery Kloster was in a plane that went down in North Dakota.
Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash

Latest News

Early RSV surge pushing Douglas County pediatric care to its limits
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric case
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
Parents protest mask law in Iowa
Iowa mothers urge reversal of state mask mandate prohibition