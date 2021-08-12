Sheriff: Kansas toddler who died from heat found in hot car

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old child who died in southeastern Kansas had woken up from a nap, unlocked the home’s front door and gotten into the family vehicle. Investigators say the mother found the child unconscious Tuesday.

The child was transported to a hospital where he died. KSNW-TV reports that Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti says a preliminary autopsy finding determined the child died due to extreme heat exposure.

The sheriff says the investigation is over. Most of Kansas has been under a heat advisory all week.

