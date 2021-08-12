Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat & humidity for one more day with a great weekend ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cooler and drier air is set to gradually move in through the day today but we’ll still get a chance to hit the 90s for one more day just before the more comfortable air arrives. We’ll spike into the lower 90s this afternoon with some dew points still in the 70s. That will allow heat index values to approach 100 yet again.

Thursday forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Heat Index (WOWT)

A cool front is set to move through today around noon but that cooler air doesn’t quite get here today. It will bring a north breeze in behind it and gradually drag in some less humid air.

3PM Thursday (WOWT)

That front may spark a few storms south of the metro after 6pm this evening and into the overnight. That vast majority of these would stay south of I-80 as well. There is a small threat of a severe storm or two among these storms as well. That threat will gradually move south and out overnight.

Severe Today (WOWT)

That also means an end to the stretch of 90s and intense humidity starting Friday with highs in the upper 80s lasting through the weekend. We’ll stay dry through the weekend as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.