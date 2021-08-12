Advertisement

Police arrest 2 in alleged plot to defraud Iowa Lottery

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say two Iowa men accused of using bad checks to buy more than $800 in lottery tickets saw a total profit of $134 after winning on some of the tickets.

Authorities say the pair now face a dozen felony charges between them and must come up with thousands of dollars in bail money to be released from jail.

The Globe Gazette reports that 29-year-old Richard Lee Pierce II, of Ventura, faces charges of attempting to defraud the Iowa lottery and forgery, while 31-year-old Joey Henry Allen, of Clear Lake, faces similar charges plus a felony theft count.

Allen is being held in Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond. Pierce is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
Juniata shooting scene after being cleared by police.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies suspect killed in standoff
Nebraska health care systems to require COVID-19 vaccinations
Jeffery Kloster was in a plane that went down in North Dakota.
Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash

Latest News

Early RSV surge pushing Douglas County pediatric care to its limits
Sheriff: Kansas toddler who died from heat found in hot car
Forecast: Kansas expected to harvest smaller corn crop
Tama County sheriff: No COVID-19 vaccines yet for prisoners