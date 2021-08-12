Advertisement

Omaha Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian

A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor
A pedestrian was hit at 13th & Arbor(WOWT)
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police need help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian and never stopped.

The incident was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 13th and Arbor. An investigation revealed that a 45-year-old woman was crossing the street when a southbound white SUV struck her.

The woman’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police released two images from surveillance cameras showing the SUV. It was described as a newer white vehicle with black roof rails, black wheels, and tinted windows.

Tips should be called into Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
Juniata shooting scene after being cleared by police.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies suspect killed in standoff
Nebraska health care systems to require vaccinations
Jeffery Kloster was in a plane that went down in North Dakota.
Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash

Latest News

Foreign exchange coordinator in Council Bluffs sentenced to federal prison
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Aug. 12 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2nd pediatric case
Nebraska health care systems to require vaccinations
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat & humidity for one more day with a great weekend ahead