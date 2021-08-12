Omaha Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police need help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian and never stopped.
The incident was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 13th and Arbor. An investigation revealed that a 45-year-old woman was crossing the street when a southbound white SUV struck her.
The woman’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police released two images from surveillance cameras showing the SUV. It was described as a newer white vehicle with black roof rails, black wheels, and tinted windows.
Tips should be called into Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
