Omaha Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police need help identifying the driver who struck a pedestrian and never stopped.

The incident was reported at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 13th and Arbor. An investigation revealed that a 45-year-old woman was crossing the street when a southbound white SUV struck her.

The woman’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police released two images from surveillance cameras showing the SUV. It was described as a newer white vehicle with black roof rails, black wheels, and tinted windows.

Tips should be called into Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

