Omaha crews making progress on storm-related repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Repairs are underway on some city streets that had sections washed away during the flash-flooding last weekend, which pushed Omaha’s sewer system to the max.

City officials said century-old brick sewers held up well, considering what they went through, but there were some spots that couldn’t handle the stress.

On Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street, a section of street that sailed away during the flood has since been repaired, and traffic is once again moving here.

Steve Andersen, Omaha Public Works manager, said his department has been checking the city’s sewer system from top to bottom.

“It could be a lot worse,” he said. “The damage is limited to the top of the manholes, so we’ll do those repairs when we repair the streets, so it will be minimal impact on the streets. We don’t have a lot of deep excavation to do to fix sewers.”

But there’s one spot in the city where the old sewer didn’t hold up: There’s a giant hole near 19th Street and St. Mary’s that was caused by rushing water. It reveals the history of the street all the way back to when the streets were paved with bricks.

The damaged sewer on St. Mary’s is 20 feet below the street. Work crews put a camera down below street level to check the damage.

“What it is, is a 36-inch diameter, over 100-year-old brick sewer, and one of the walls in that sewer, the bricks have come undone,” Andersen said. “And what you see is soil that has entered into the sewer. You also see flow in the sewer, which is a good thing. The sewer is still functioning, but it’s pulled soil all the way up to the surface, so it’s opened up a hole in the street.”

He said there’s also another point about 100 feet up from the hole that needs repair. It will take about $750,000 to fix the sewer.

Above ground, a lot of work has been done. The city’s parking garage is looking better, but there are still cars damaged by the flood that have to be moved.

Officials hope to do the majority of repair work internally to reduce the amount of work that will have to be done on top.

They have been sending reports on all the damage to the mayor’s office to determine whether the city will file for aid from FEMA.

