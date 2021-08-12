Omaha-area residents missing tax returns — and refunds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a slow recovery from the pandemic for the Internal Revenue Service.

Some taxpayers are feeling the pain with refund issues, but with no record online of a tax refund almost two years past due, Connie Hacker hopes to get word the old-fashioned way.

“I hope the IRS will send me something,” she said.

She has an IRS online account that shows tax returns received for every recent year, but 2019 is missing.

“We mailed returns for our two daughters and ourselves. Our daughters got their refunds but we have yet to receive ours, so I think somewhere either our return got trashed or is stuck in never, never land,” Hacker said.

Even a tax pro has to search for answers from the IRS.

“We do have a paper return submitted last October that’s still not in the system and we didn’t send it certified because at that time, we didn’t think we needed to do that,” CPA Julie McCoy said. “But if we have paper returns now, we send them certified because we want to make sure they got them.”

Taxpayer Chuck Arbaugh wishes he had heard before mailing his return in April.

“The website says we have no record of this return at all. It would be ironic to get in trouble, even though I’m owed a refund, for not filing,” he said.

Hacker said she’s owed a $300 refund on that missing 2019 tax return. While waiting for the IRS to find her filing and issue a refund, she said she’s learned a lesson from the frustrating delay: She’ll no longer file her taxes by mail.

While waiting for the IRS to acknowledge their tax returns, both trust their refunds are better late than never.

“Be patient,” McCoy Said. “They are paying interest, and it’s a good interest rate.”

But Hacker has an interest in knowing whether the IRS has record of her 2019 return that went missing from the online list.

“I’d be content right now to know that they have it and will process it in the next six weeks,” she said.

Congressman Don Bacon’s office has staff dedicated to tracking IRS delays. They report a recent uptick in cases, but also see an improvement in response times to taxpayer complaints. The IRS can’t comment on a taxpayer’s situation but general information can be found online at IRS.gov.

