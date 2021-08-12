Newlywed couple’s house condemned in wake of Metro area flash-flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A newlywed couple is left scrambling after the weekend’s historic rainfall destroyed their home.

“It’s where we came home to on our wedding night so you don’t let go of that very easy,” said an emotional Emma Baker. She and her husband Todd have been married a little more than a year.

“It is our home, but it is condemned,” said Emma, noting it was their first home together.

The city of Omaha putting up condemned signs just days after flash-floodwaters wiped out the foundation.

“Our foundation started crumbling and I heard this cascading effect and just didn’t know if or when it was going to stop,” said Todd, who was home at the time of the flooding. Emma was in Kansas.

“When it all first happened I just kind of made sure the dogs were okay,” he said. “And I came out here and turned off the gas because the house was filling up with gas immediately.”

And then Emma received a call from friends. “They told me not to come. They said it was no good. They were transparent and said ‘you won’t be coming home for a long time’,” said Emma.

The couple’s basement ripped open, the foundation stripped back, and many memories lost.

Family heirlooms, and a lot of wedding gifts,” said Emma. “You know we live in a small house so our beautiful KitchenAid that my aunt gave us is down there.”

A Christmas ornament popping out from under the mud and a couple determined to hold on.

“We put in all new woodwork. We put in new floors. We painted every inch of it,” said Emma, noting all that work was gone in a near instant.

“It is unlivable says the spray paint and yellow sticker, so we are in essence homeless, but paying on a home,” she said.

The Bakers can’t afford to keep that up and rebuild. “We’re asking for help from our community, our city and state,” said Emma, but meanwhile the clock is ticking.

“We have six months to pull ourselves together and the bank expects payment on this home,” said Emma.

A home they are hoping to keep with new memories to make. “It is our home, it will always be our home,” she said.

