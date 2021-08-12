Advertisement

Nebraska lawmakers want answers on unemployment overpayments

By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of state lawmakers is trying to get to the bottom of why a number of Nebraskans have been asked to pay back unemployment when the mistake was no fault of their own.

On Wednesday, the Business and Labor Committee held a hearing questioning the head of Nebraska’s labor department.

John Albin told senators that state law doesn’t allow for a waiver for overpayment. However, federal law allows it under certain circumstances. That’s why there is an appeals process, he said.

During the pandemic, an unprecedented number of people filed for unemployment: 243,000 claims were filed in Nebraska.

Labor department leaders said they tried to work as quickly as possible to get funds out.

“I can’t tell by today’s testimony why Nebraska wouldn’t step up to the plate and waive overpayments,” State Sen. Carol Blood said. “It’s not clear to me why we are going after these funds when Nebraska made the mistake.”

Of the 4,500 unemployment waiver appeals filed during the pandemic, the state has only processed 1,500 of them so far.

After making a number of changes such as double-verification, the labor department says it has severely limited the number of fraud cases many of them originating overseas.

