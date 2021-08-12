Advertisement

LIVE: Nebraska health care systems to require vaccinations

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several leading health care systems in Nebraska announced Thursday that they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement was in a joint statement signed by the heads of Boys town National Research Hospital, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Bryan Health, Methodist, CHI Health, Midwest Surgical Hospital, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, and Nebraska Medicine.

The leaders say the vaccine is safe and effective ad protecting against serious infection and hospitalization. It said that more than 125 professional health associations and health care systems are calling for mandatory vaccination of health care professionals, and they are doing it.

Unvaccinated employees and physicians will be allowed to apply to their employer for a medical or religious exemption.

The statement went on to say, “Each of our organizations take very seriously the responsibility of providing health care to people of all ages and all backgrounds in our communities. Vaccinations against COVID-19 is an important step to stop the pandemic and allow our teams to work in the safest way possible.”

They encourage all eligible people in the community to get vaccinated.

