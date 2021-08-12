The Huskers battling to be the starting running back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Running Backs Coach Ryan Held has widdled it down to four players who have a chance to start. We are confident three of those players are Markese Stepp, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Sevion Morrison.

Markese has been limited in practice as he heals from offseason surgery, a frustrating setback after transferring from Southern Cal. But despite the hurdle, he says he feels pretty good and continues to participate in most of the drills, at least the parts that are open to the media.

Ervin Jr. has been very impressive since enrolling early this offseason, not only very physical for a freshman but he’s a student of the game. Gabe is picking up the playbook and that’s a very big part of how this race to start will be decided. All the running backs are good with the ball in their hands, in the coaches’ eyes they have to be confident whoever they choose knows what they are doing.

Sevion is also a freshman because last year did not count toward NCAA eligibility. He was on the team but did not play, Sevion did travel to Rutgers in the finale.

