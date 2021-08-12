Gretna horse therapy group working to repair barn after weekend’s storm damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy is trying to recover after Saturday night’s storm ripped off a portion of the barn’s roof.

Now, part of the barn’s popular programming is being put on hold until repairs can be made.

“So you can see where the roof actually came off, part of this roof was actually pulled back on top of the other part of the roof and we were able to get it pulled down enough,” HETRA CEO Edye Godden says as she shows the storm damage to 6 News.

HETRA offers a unique source of therapy and therapeutic activity for people of all ages and abilities through their hands-on and horseback riding lessons. They’ve been in the barn on 222nd Street in Gretna since 2014.

“The tarp that they have up there is a 30- by 50-foot tarp,” she says. “Thankfully it did not affect our horse section of the barn, so the horses, people, everybody is fine.”

The damage, however, did affect the barns “Tack Shack” — a space where community members can donate horse equipment like saddles, blankets, bridles, saddle pads, and more.

HETRA then sells that equipment to help support another therapeutic programming they host.

“Not only does it bring in revenue, but it’s also a programming space, so our individuals in our life skills program will work in the Tack Shack doing things like taking an inventory, helping clean the tack, helping with sales, those types of things, so it is a loss of programming that we can do as well,” Godden says.

The life skills program offers functional education and helps participants practice everyday tasks and serves those with developmental disabilities, veterans, children aging out of foster care, sensory challenged individuals, and more.

Following the storm, volunteers came in to help move the soaked gear and take items to be cleaned and dried while they waiting for permanent repairs to be made, which they expect to be pricey.

And without the Tack Shack, Godden says an integral part of the services they offer will be missed by their members.

“I think we’ll really feel that over the next several weeks when we don’t have it here, obviously well do some other programming with those individuals, we’re not going to have them not just come, but I think we’ll really feel that as this space is missing.”

Donations to the Tack Shack at HETRA have currently been placed on hold, but Godden says they’re asking the community to hold onto those items until they’re up and running again.

Other programs, including their adaptive riding, have not been impacted and are still going.

Godden says support, monetary donations, and volunteers are always welcome at the barn.

To volunteer, donate, or become a participant, visit the HETRA website.

