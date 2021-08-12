Foreign exchange coordinator in Council Bluffs sentenced to federal prison

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for taking advantage of several teenage foreign exchange students in his care.

Tommy Boatright, 52, sat quietly as the several male victims and their parents told the court via video conference the damage he had caused.

“We trusted you,” one mother told him from their home in Europe.

Her son told the defendant: “You took away my joy in life.”

Traveling to the United States and spending a year in the culture was “supposed to be once in a lifetime memory” said a father of one of the teens. “I can’t get back my three years of time now,” he said – calling Boatright a “manipulative and selfish pedophile.”

Boatright, who was a coordinator for the foreign exchange program, bought alcohol for the teens, gave them Viagra and secretly recorded them in their upstairs bathroom of his Bluffs’ home.

“His actions were child trafficking,” another mother expressed to the court. “We felt foolish and betrayed for trusting you with our son.”

Boatright pleaded guilty to four counts of coercion and enticement of a Minor in February 2021.

The Assistant U.S. Attorney told the court that Boatright, a former realtor, had secretly recorded 37 nude videos of 3 foreign exchange students at his Bluffs home. A fourth victim was not recorded.

The allegations first came to light in March 2020 when one teen, who was into forensics, spotted a secret camera disguised as a phone charger in the bathroom.

In addition to the 26-year sentence in federal court, Boatright will also be responsible for paying the victims and their families $80,000.

Boatright will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

