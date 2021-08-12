David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler air finally moving in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front pushed through the area this afternoon, turning winds to the north and opening the door for some welcomed cooler and drier air. However, that cooler air is lagging behind the front by a couple hours, allowing temperatures to still warm into the low 90s around the mero. Humidity levels will be falling through the evening hours, with temperatures cooling back into the 70s by 10pm. Noticeably drier air will be in place by morning, with lows falling into the low and mid 60s for much of the area. A few spots north of the metro may even fall into the upper 50s.

Storm Chances Overnight (WOWT)

Pleasant weather will settle in for the weekend. Morning lows should dip into the low and middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 80s. Low humidity should make for much more comfortable conditions. There may be a morning storm west of the metro early on Saturday, but the bulk of the weekend should be dry. The pleasant Summer weather will linger into early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for Monday.

Conditions change a little by the middle of the week, strong south winds should return Tuesday and Wednesday, perhaps becoming a little gusty, along with temperatures jumping back into the low 90s. Another cold front is expected to sweep through Wednesday night or Thursday, bringing us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

