Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Nebraska reports breakthrough data

The Nebraska State Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 data Wednesday to include cases of vaccine breakthrough reported statewide this year.

In Nebraska from January to July, vaccine breakthroughs have resulted in:

POSITIVE CASES: 44,246 cases among those not fully vaccinated; 1,616 were fully vaccinated

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2,235 among those not fully vaccinated; 79 were fully vaccinated

DEATHS: 729 among those not fully vaccinated; 17 were fully vaccinated

Nebraska DHHS update

Nebraska DHHS updated its weekly COVID-19 data tracker Wednesday. According to the latest data:

CASES

An additional 2,575 positive cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed statewide since the previous update, for a total of 232,399 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The positivity rate among tests conducted Aug. 1-7 was 8.2%, up 0.4% from the previous report. The state reported 40,811 tests had been conducted since its last report, for a total of 3,207,167 tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

DHHS said an additional 165 COVID-19 variant cases were reported, all of them the B.1.617 variant, also known as the India or delta variant. To date, 684 cases of delta variant have been reported in Nebraska.

Other variant case totals stand:

B.1.1.17 variant, also known as the U.K. or alpha variant: 1,698 cases to date

B.1.429 or B.1.427 variants, also known as the California or epsilon variants: 119 cases to date

P.1 variant, also known as the Brazil or beta variant: 68 cases to date

B.1.526 variant, also known as the New York or lota variant: 37 cases to date

B.1.351 variant, also known as the South African or beta variant: 21 cases to date

C.37 variant, also known as the South American or lambda variant: three cases to date

HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS

Currently, 217 Nebraskans are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 59 patients since the previous week’s report.

The official Nebraska death toll stands at 2,285, as the state reported no additional deaths in this week’s report.

VACCINATIONS

DHHS reports that it has administered 91.5% of its allocated doses, down 1.2% from the week prior. Across the state, 23,230 doses were administered since the previous report.

Currently, 50.7% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.4% since last week’s update; 4.9% are partially vaccinated, an increase of 0.5%.

Douglas County cases update

DCHD reported Wednesday that it had confirmed an additional 166 positive cases of COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the local total to 74,880 cases.

The rolling seven-day average is 129 cases — nearly double the average two weeks ago.

The local COVID-19 death toll remains at 741.

As of Wednesday’s report, local hospitals were 81% full, with 273 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 80% full with 65 beds available. COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled in the past two weeks, with hospitals caring for 111 patients, one of them in pediatrics. Among those, 32 patients are in ICUs, and 16 are on ventilators. An additional three patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

DCHD urges pregnant, nursing women to vaccinate

Echoing the CDC’s latest guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women, the health department encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future,” the DCHD release states.

New data analysis did not find an increased risk of miscarriage for those vaccinated before 20 weeks into their pregnancy, and findings from three safety-monitoring systems did not find cause for increased concern — for mothers or their babies — among those vaccinated late in their pregnancy, the release states.

Three Rivers update

Three Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday that it had confirmed 64 cases in the last week and 115 cases in the last 14 days. 3RPHD said six of those new cases were confirmed to be the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant, known as the delta variant.

Three delta variant cases were confirmed in Dodge County, two in Saunders County, and one in Washington County.

To date, the health district as reported 70 COVID-19 variant cases:

Dodge County has reported 29 variant cases: 16 cases of B.1.1.7 variant, known as the alpha or U.K. variant; nine cases of the delta variant; three cases of the B.1.427/429 variant, also known as the California variant; and one case of the P.1 variant, known as the gamma or Brazil variant.

Saunders County has reported a total of 14 variant cases: nine alpha variant cases, four delta variant cases, and one gamma variant case.

Washington County has reported a total of 27 variant cases: 20 alpha variant cases, six delta variant cases, and one gamma variant case.

“Only 47.67% of our health district is fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” the 3RPHD release states.

The health district is planning two vaccination events on Saturday, Aug. 21:

9-11 a.m. at the Valparaiso Fire Station

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Prague City Park

Do you have opinions on COVID-19 vaccines? Please help us better serve the community by sharing your thoughts!... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Allergy Asthma/Immunology Clinic , located at 2808 S. 80th Ave.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Norris Middle School , located at 2235 S. 46th Ave.

Noon-6 p.m. at Nathan Hale Middle School , located at 6143 Whitmore St.

3-7 p.m. at Alice Buffett Middle School , located at 14101 Larimore Ave.

3-7 p.m. at Monroe Middle School , located at 5105 Bedford Ave.

3-6 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Middle School , located 6901 Burt St.

3:30-7 p.m. at Alfonza Davis Middle School , located at 8050 N. 129th Ave.

3:30-6:30 p.m. at King Science & Technology Magnet Middle School, located at 3720 Florence Blvd.

THURSDAY

4:30-7 p.m. at McMillan Middle School , located at 3802 Redick Ave.

3:30-7 p.m. at Alfonza Davis Middle School , located at 8050 N. 129th Ave.

5-7 p.m. at Marrs Middle School , located at 5619 S. 19th St.

5-7 p.m. at Morton Middle School , located at 4606 Terrace Drive

5-6:30 p.m. at JP Lord Middle School, located at 4444 Marinda St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Farmer’s Market in the Old Market

Noon-2 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church , located at 2019 Burdette St.

8 a.m. to noon at Black Men United, located at 4200 N. 30th St.

SUNDAY

1-4 p.m. on the lawn at UNO’s Scott Hall, located at 6510 Pine St.

Summer is ending! Don't send your children back unprotected from COVID-19! #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Omaha Public Schools

Omaha Public Schools shared a flyer — written in Spanish and English — to get the word out about its upcoming vaccine clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this week at some Omaha-metro schools.

TUESDAY

2-8 p.m. at Norris Middle School , located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha

4-7:30 p.m. at Beveridge Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. in Omaha

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m-2 p.m. at Norris Middle School , located at 2235 S. 46th St. in Omaha

5-7 p.m. at Marrs Middle School, located at 5619 S. 19th St. in Omaha

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

AIRLITE PLASTICS: 6-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at 6110 Abbott Drive

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Upland Park, located at 3104 Jefferson St.

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.