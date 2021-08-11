Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Heat with a little less humidity today, cooler air by the weekend.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warm and humid weather is again what we get out the door today with temperatures and dew points in the 70s. Thankfully some slightly drier air is set to move in meaning dew points should drop into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s this afternoon likely won’t feel quite as bad as the last few days have.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(WOWT)

Even with highs in the mid 90s, heat index values should top out now near 100 degrees this afternoon thanks to the drier air by the afternoon hours.

Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

That means heat index values likely top out a little lower near 100 in the metro. They’ll still push 105 to the south of the metro though.

Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

Another warm day is likely Thursday but it is trending cooler thanks to a faster moving front. Thanks will keep highs in the lower 90s for the afternoon hours and should keep heat index values below 100 degrees. There is a small chance of a shower or storm by Thursday evening but those will likely south of the metro and move out quickly. That leads in some cooler air for the weekend too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

