Riverfront project coming to life as construction moves along

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction at the Gene Leahy Mall is starting to take shape.

“We just put in a shade structure by the slides and the performance pavilion is starting to take shape,” said Katie Bassett, MECA director of parks.

There are still several months to go until everything at the Gene Leahy Mall is complete, but it’s easy to see the vision coming to life.

The landscaping is already being put in giving it a true park feel.

“Throughout the rest of this Summer and Fall, we will see a lot more trees go in, a lot more landscaping, more sidewalks. You know, everyone can really get that depiction of what the streetscape will look like,” said Bassett.

The Gene Leahy Mall is set to open on Memorial Day 2022 but it’s already helping to attract growth downtown.

“When you take a look at downtown Omaha already you have developed at the mercantile which was the Conagra campus and also there are new hotels going in, too,” said Kristyna Engdahl, MECA.

Right now crews are working on putting in a new interactive water feature and a unique playground meant to inspire creativity for kids.

Once construction is finished you can expect a lot of things to do including workout classes and music.

“We have a great team that’s working on what our program calendar will look like and what our events will be and really working with organizations to provide activations that will be free in Gene Leahy Mall right off the bat.”

Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing are also undergoing reconstruction. Those parks are expected to be complete in 2023 and all three will connect.

