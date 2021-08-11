Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of an Omaha South High School student-athlete said he collapsed during football practice Tuesday afternoon and died when doctors couldn’t revive his heart.

Drake Geiger’s family told 6 News that the 11th-grader was transported to the emergency room from practice.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist with expenses.

Omaha Public Schools said football practices started Monday, in accordance with Nebraska School Activities Association guidelines.

“We care deeply about our students,” a spokesperson said in the district’s response Wednesday, noting privacy concerns limited what they could share.

The area was in a heat advisory all afternoon and into the evening, with the heat index peaking at 106-108, according to First Alert Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord.

The school’s principal sent a letter to students and families Wednesday morning, saying they had been in touch with the family and offering advice on how to talk with students about the sudden death.

The principal also said counselors would be available at the school.

Dear South High Community, We are deeply saddened to share that 11th-grade student Drake Geiger died unexpectedly last evening. We have been in contact with Drake’s family and conveyed our heartfelt sympathy and support. Many in our community will be affected by this news. South High is a tight-knit community, and we are here for one another. Students may want to talk with you about their feelings. You may see behavior changes in students: loss of concentration, physical complaints or regression. These are common reactions associated with the grieving process. Talking about those feelings and listening attentively will help students and staff cope with such a tragic event. We have attached an additional resource to help. We will have counselors available at South High from 1 to 4 p.m. to talk with students who need to. If you have any concerns about your student’s reaction to this loss, please contact school counselors or our administrative staff. Please keep the family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Sincerely, Ms. Jodi Pesek, Principal

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

