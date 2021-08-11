Advertisement

Omaha Police investigate domestic assault ending in a cutting

(KWQC)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a domestic violence assault ending in a cutting.

The victims, a 35-year-old and a 55-year-old had minor injuries. According to the release, police discovered that “the suspect, a 36-year-old male, assaulted a 35-year-old and cut a 55-year-old.”

Officers say the suspect left before police came on the scene near North 70th Ave.

