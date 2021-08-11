Advertisement

Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (WOWT) - A pilot from Omaha survived a small plane crash Tuesday in North Dakota.

Officials say Jeffery Kloster went down in a soybean field in West Fargo. He was piloting a single-engine aircraft and was the sole occupant according to the FAA.

First responders on the scene told our station KVLY that Kloster was taken to a hospital with significant injuries including extensive damage to his legs.

It took the West Fargo Fire Department about 40 minutes to remove him from the plane with the help of West Fargo Municipal airport staff.

It was reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday just west of the airport.

The FAA’s crash report indicated the Cessna 210D went around the airport due to crosswind and crashed under unknown circumstances.

The website FlightAware indicated the plane left Omaha’s Eppley Airfield about 1:28 p.m. Tuesday and reached the airport area around 3:47 p.m.

