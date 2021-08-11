Advertisement

Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting a child

Maurilio Barrios is accused of the crime
Maurilio Barrios is accused of the crime(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been denied bail after being charged with first degree sexual assault of a child.

The alleged victim told police during an interview earlier this week that Maurilio Barrios, 20, sexually assaulted her in his home in June. She said he told her not to tell anyone or he would go to jail.

She told family members and revealed he had done it before but in Lancaster County.

An affidavit indicates Barrios originally denied the allegations but then said everything the girl said was correct and he admitted to the encounters. However, he said the Omaha assault happened in his car down the street, not at his home.

During his first appearance before a judge Wednesday, a preliminary hearing was scheduled for September 15th.

