Omaha homeowner has concerns about branch clean up with entangled cables

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last month a major storm wreaked havoc on trees in the Omaha-metro area. One homeowner is still trying to clear a huge branch because it’s entangled in potential danger.

For a month, Allison Hardy has worried about the unwanted jungle gym high winds left in her backyard.

“Lizzy, I don’t want you anywhere close to that, get back here, I don’t want you down there,” said Hardy.

The July 9th storm brought down a large trunk of a neighbor’s tree crushing Allison’s fence and putting a big bow in several cables between two poles.

“My neighbor next door thinks they should label the wires in some way, so we know what we are working with here,” said Hardy.

Neighbor Frank Kardell says OPPD inspected and found no power lines involved and gave him a card.

“It says they’re Cox lines,” said Kardell.

But knowing the type of lines doesn’t help with the removal of the tree.

“It’s just that nobody has told us whether they’re safe to work around or not,” said Kardell.

Allison and her boyfriend bought a chainsaw and with volunteers, they cut away branches but not the biggest one. The heavy trunk is holding down at least a half dozen wires and cables and Allison says that’s made some of the tree removers she’s talked to leery about taking the job.

Allison tells her neighbor about the latest tree contractor who stopped by.

“He doesn’t decline a lot of jobs but it was just too dangerous with the lines and can act like a slingshot and push the branch out in a way that’s unpredictable,” said Hardy.

She hasn’t heard of any major internet disruptions in the neighborhood so maybe that’s why the lines haven’t been raised.

“It just an element of danger to the removal process,” said Hardy.

She just hopes the message gets through that until cables and trees are untangled, her backyard won’t be a safe place to play.

“I’m not going let them play anywhere near this,” said Hardy.

Cox Communications was unaware of the limb on its lines because service in that area hasn’t been disrupted. Cox says they will contact the homeowner right away tomorrow and coordinate when a cable crew can be there to work beside a tree removal.

