NSP trooper wounded, suspect killed

Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska State Patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JUANITA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper was wounded during a standoff early Wednesday.

The state patrol says it responded with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office to a home on North Brass in Juniata about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. A woman called 911 to say a man was firing shots and she was unable to get away.

Law enforcement quickly set up a perimeter around the home. The woman was able to escape after about a half hour.

Troopers say more shots were then fired from the home, hitting several law enforcement vehicles and that’s when the NSP SWAT Team was activated.

At 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, the man fired at law enforcement again and a trooper was hit in the arm with a single gunshot.

Paramedics were already on scene and provided aid. The trooper was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings where he was treated and later released.

NSP said the man continued firing at law enforcement. Tear gas was deployed into the home at 2:35 a.m.

The patrol said the man exited holding a firearm and a member of the NSP SWAT Team shot and killed him.

