NSP helicopter, K9 unit deployed to help LSO catch suspected thieves who hid in field

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office searched for two men in a field after they were suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a home.

On Tuesday, around 1:53 p.m, LSO deputies were dispatched to a home on SW 56th and W A Streets.

LSO said a witness reported seeing a man carrying catalytic converters and get into a car.

According to deputies, the witness confronted the man who threw the items in his car. The suspect tried to drive off but hit a trash can which caused his car to roll into a nearby ditch.

Deputies said two men got out of the car and ran into a field. From there a perimeter was set up where K9 officers, as well as the NSP air patrol unit came out to locate the two suspects.

Roughly an hour later, LSO said they located the two men hiding under a tractor in a field near SW 47th and W A Streets. Deputies said they found a pipe with methamphetamine in one of the suspect’s pockets.

LSO said they arrested 35-year-old Daniel Vanwey, who is facing 2nd degree trespassing charges, obstructing a peace officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of a controlled substance, theft charges and reckless driving charges.

The other man was cited with misdemeanor charges.

Deputies said the men were both taken to a local hospital to be cleared medically from the rollover crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.