Advertisement

NSP helicopter, K9 unit deployed to help LSO catch suspected thieves who hid in field

LSO File Photo
LSO File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office searched for two men in a field after they were suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a home.

On Tuesday, around 1:53 p.m, LSO deputies were dispatched to a home on SW 56th and W A Streets.

LSO said a witness reported seeing a man carrying catalytic converters and get into a car.

According to deputies, the witness confronted the man who threw the items in his car. The suspect tried to drive off but hit a trash can which caused his car to roll into a nearby ditch.

Deputies said two men got out of the car and ran into a field. From there a perimeter was set up where K9 officers, as well as the NSP air patrol unit came out to locate the two suspects.

Roughly an hour later, LSO said they located the two men hiding under a tractor in a field near SW 47th and W A Streets. Deputies said they found a pipe with methamphetamine in one of the suspect’s pockets.

LSO said they arrested 35-year-old Daniel Vanwey, who is facing 2nd degree trespassing charges, obstructing a peace officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident, possession of a controlled substance, theft charges and reckless driving charges.

The other man was cited with misdemeanor charges.

Deputies said the men were both taken to a local hospital to be cleared medically from the rollover crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
Omaha investigation
OPD: Driver crashed into vehicles, ran into traffic and was hit
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports pediatric hospitalization
Mask policies: Here’s where Omaha-metro school districts stand
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Jeffery Kloster was in a plane that went down in North Dakota.
Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Millard Public School students headed back to the classroom today!
First day back for Millard Public School students
Maurilio Barrios is accused of the crime
Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting a child