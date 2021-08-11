Advertisement

Huskers defensive lineman are feeling better after losing weight

Damion Daniels
Damion Daniels(Kevin Sjuts)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Damion Daniels and Jordon Riley are still big, still very difficult to move but not quite as large as last year. Riley has gone from 335 pounds to now 305 pounds. The lineman dealt with a knee injury last year that he partially attributes to his size. Riley missed two games. He will also be able to stay in games longer, maybe seven or eight plays compared to three of four last year.

Defensive Line Coach Tony Tuioti said, Daniels had some success last year, but he wants to expand his role. To do that he has to be in better shape. That’s exactly what Damion has done, Tuioti feels good about what he will be able to do inside. Similar story to Riley, when Damion first arrived in Lincoln he could only stay on the field for a couple of plays at a time, that is no longer the case.

Daniels will be working in a rotation of six linemen right now, but that could expand to seven or maybe even eight. Nash Hutmacher, a freshman from South Dakota is making a push to join the rotation making it seven. He made his Nebraska debut last year in the finale at Rutgers.

