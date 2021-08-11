Advertisement

Grand Island Police arrest man on Douglas County murder warrant

Grand Island police arrested Percy Mathews Tuesday on a Douglas County murder warrant.
Grand Island police arrested Percy Mathews Tuesday on a Douglas County murder warrant.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police Tuesday arrested a man who had been found not guilty by reason of insanity for a 1996 Omaha murder.

Police Captain Jim Duering told Local4 that police arrested Percy Mathews, 47, around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon at Pier Park. He did not resist.

Court records indicate the warrant was issued Aug. 5 after he failed to return to the Oxford House treatment center in Grand Island. Mathews, also known as Heaven Myers, had been sent there after a Douglas County judge ruled that he should be transferred to a less restrictive treatment environment.

Mathews was found not guilty by reason of insanity in January 2001, about five years after an Omaha murder which happened April 5, 1996. During the 20 years since then he had been treated most of the time at the Lincoln Regional Center, with one brief stint at a treatment facility in Omaha.

He was transferred to the Grand Island treatment center in March of this year. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant which listed the original charges of First Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The circumstances of the 1996 murder were not immediately available from Douglas County court records.

