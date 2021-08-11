Advertisement

Downtown businesses preparing for Garth Brooks concert

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garth Brooks returns to the Capital City this weekend, this time at Memorial Stadium. The full capacity concert has businesses preparing for the event that’s expected to bring in more than 80,000 people.

The owners of Tipsy Tina’s in the Haymarket District said they’re getting ready for the concert the same way as any other Memorial Stadium sell out. The same amount of food and alcohol have already been ordered, as well as extra staff members will be on hand.

“It’s just about getting people feeling comfortable again,” said managing partner of Tipsy Tina’s, Nathan Stewart. “I feel like this Garth Brooks concert will start everything for football season, just kind of getting back into a routine a little bit.”

Tipsy Tina’s will have sanitation stands and the restaurant said they’re following CDC guidelines as the city gets closer to the concert.

Not only is this a good opportunity for the community to get back into bars and restaurants in downtown Lincoln, but Stewart says it’s also a great opportunity to recoup some of the losses from last football season.

According to the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lincoln lost roughly $6 million per home game last season, which included downtown restaurants and bars.

“You know there’s a reason businesses pay a higher rent to be here at the Haymarket, O St., things of that sort. We pay a higher rent so we need a higher revenue for these game days so it’ll be nice to not have to stress out and we should have all the home football games and we can count on the revenue that we’ve had in the past,” said Stewart.

Downtown businesses are treating this concert just like any other Husker Gameday and Stewart said this Saturday will be a good indication of what home football games will look like for the upcoming season.

During a city news conference Wednesday, Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Lopez highly encouraged anybody heading to the Garth Brooks concert to wear a mask, even though it’s outdoors.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Case rates doubling every 10-12 days in Lancaster County

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
Omaha investigation
OPD: Driver crashed into vehicles, ran into traffic and was hit
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports pediatric hospitalization
Mask policies: Here’s where Omaha-metro school districts stand
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Jeffery Kloster was in a plane that went down in North Dakota.
Omaha pilot survives North Dakota crash
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Wednesday Aug. 11 COVID-19 update: Nebraska health department reports vaccine breakthrough data
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Omaha South football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Millard Public School students headed back to the classroom today!
First day back for Millard Public School students
Maurilio Barrios is accused of the crime
Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting a child