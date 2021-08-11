David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler and less humid air on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of heat still hanging out across the area today, but a weak cold front has brought a little relief from the extreme humidity. Drier air trickling in near and north of I-80 this evening, helping to keep our heat index in check. However, the extreme humidity remains in place just to our south, with the heat index yet again in the triple digits for areas like Nebraska City, Red Oak, and Shenandoah. The cold front will wash out and fade away tonight, allowing a little humidity to creep back into the metro area tonight, but temperatures will still be cooler than the last few nights, dropping to around 70 by morning.

Another cold front will arrive Thursday, this one a little stronger. Temperatures will still be on the hot side for the afternoon, warming into the low 90s for the metro. However, that front will push through during the early afternoon leading to dropping temperatures in the evening along with a push of lower humidity. A few thunderstorms are possible with the cold front as well, but the better chances will be south of Omaha, mainly across southeast Nebraska into far southern Iowa. While a strong storm can’t be ruled out, no severe weather is expected. Any storms will move out Thursday night.

Cold Front Thursday (WOWT)

Slightly cooler and less humid air filters in behind that front, setting up some beautiful weather for the weekend. Highs on Friday will top out in the middle 80s, close to the average for the middle of August. Lower humidity will make it feel even better. The low humidity and highs in the 80s will stick around through the weekend and into early next week. While a stray storm can’t be ruled out on Saturday, the weekend looks mainly dry, with any significant rain chances holding off until later next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.