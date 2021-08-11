Congressman Fortenberry visits the southern border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is visiting the southern border Tuesday to check out the condition there.

President Biden is planning to increase prosecutions of migrants crossing the border illegally after the U.S. hit a 21 year high in migrant arrests.

Congressman Fortenberry posted to Twitter today saying he was with border patrol when people crossed the border and casually turned themselves in.

Rep. Fortenberry said, “This is a disastrous mess down here. our border patrol is overrun. They need more resources. There are people everywhere becausae they can’t house enough of them.”

In his time at the border, he’s been told a lot of them there are from Cuba or Haiti

Even though he’s down in Texas, Rep. Fortenberry believes every state is now a border state.

“People are being dispersed throughout our country. There’s just not enough resources to take care of it,” Rep. Fortenberry said.

What he’d like to see done in Washington, D.C. is a change to the judiciary system.

He wants these cases tried quickly rather than letting them go.

Rep. Fortenberry said, “This undermines the rule of law. It’s not fair to people who are trying to come here legally. There’s also a component of this where were worried about covid coming into the country.”

Allowing people into the U.S is something the congressman does value, but he’d like to see it done on legal grounds.

What he wants is to get more law enforcement to the border and help provide more housing for people there.

10/11 NOW asked him about the infrastructure bill getting Senate approval Tuesday. He said there are some topics of concern in the current bill.

He’s leaning toward voting against it but does want an infrastructure bill that’ll have bipartisan support.

