Blair Senior High School opens $2.1 million renovated educational program facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blair Senior High School has opened its doors to the public to show off its new $2.1 million renovated educational program facilities.

“It’s pretty cool that the community is willing to invest in this and do this for the kids.”

These programs include welding, tech, woodshop, and more. $450,000 of industrial equipment was donated from multiple companies and others like Loziers and Metro Community College.

It’s all in part to give guidance and hands of experience for the students.

“Since it’s all on sight and there are college instructors really coming to the students and its industry-based equipment, it gives them an opportunity to pivot and try different career fields,” said Randy Gilson.

Teachers at Blair High say the size and new equipment benefit everyone in the classes.

“We didn’t expand the building but we were able to shuffle some things around to make it a lot more safe and just easier to teach and give kids more opportunity,” said Chris Schuler.

Classes don’t start for another week but students like Gregory say he can already see the opportunities he will have with the new gadgets.

He used to have to work on a small Chromebook. But now, the dual monitors will make things easier for him.

“On one side, you can look up how to do a certain thing, the other side, you can have your actual project your working on so it’s very convenient,” said Gregory.

Gilson says this was a team effort to make this dream become a reality.

“You know you hear it takes a village but it really truly takes a lot of support to help a student’s career along.”

