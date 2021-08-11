Advertisement

3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Osborne visited practice on August 4, 2021 and spent time chatting with Scott Frost as the...
Tom Osborne on the Huskers after watching practice
Omaha investigation
OPD: Driver crashed into vehicles, ran into traffic and was hit
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Aug. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports pediatric hospitalization
Mask policies: Here’s where Omaha-metro school districts stand
Man arrested in connection to multiple robberies in Omaha and Iowa

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Dems renew push on elections bill that GOP vows to block
Speaker Dade Phelan, R - Beaumont, gavels the first special session at the Capitol in Austin,...
Texas GOP signs arrest warrants to end Democrats’ holdout
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek