Suspect in suspicious death in Council Bluffs extradited to Omaha

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man police have identified as the suspect in a Council Bluffs’ suspicious death is now in Nebraska.

Ralph Bullard, 46, was already in custody at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas on other charges. Police say he was extradited to Omaha and booked into Douglas County on Tuesday.

The woman identified as the suspicious death is 23-year-old Leah Verratti. According to the release, OPD Homicide detectives found “the crime scene at a storage facility parking lot on the Bil-Den Glass property.”

