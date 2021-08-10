Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday morning rain chances followed by afternoon sun & heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Tuesday with a thick layer of clouds and some showers moving through. Watch the 6-10am window for those to move through along with a few rumbles of thunder. Any rain should be light with nothing more than a few tenths of an inch and most of it will go south of I-80.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

Skies will clear out by the afternoon allowing us to heat up once again. There is a heat advisory in place this afternoon and early evening as we jump into the lower 90s for highs. Thanks to the dew points in the 70s again today, we’ll see heat index values approach 105 at times.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat Index Tuesday (WOWT)

The heat continues Wednesday & Thursday as well with highs likely in the mid 90s and heat index values that could make a run at 110 each day before a front late Thursday brings some relief starting Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a little severe weather with some of the storms later in the day Thursday but at this point a widespread outbreak is not expected.

Thursday Severe (WOWT)

