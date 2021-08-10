People in Omaha share their weekend flood experiences

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Happening in a flash, heavy rains flooded city streets. Many people out driving during Saturday night quickly discovered they had no control of their vehicles.

“We were floating the whole way down, I had no control over the car. The water was just taking me, the wheel was cutting itself. I was at the mercy of whatever happened there.”

Robert Riggs was inside the car but floodwater up to his door was at the wheel.

“I was sitting there with the light with probably about five other people and it was way too flooded to drive through. We were all just sitting there waiting for something. Water started rushing down this hill right here, washed us all into the intersection. I ended up right there,” said Robert Briggs.

Now his car is on the back end of a two truck. Rick Lucci owns Left Lane Recovery, he says there are a lot of car owners who have the same problem as Robert.

“Probably about 20 more calls holding, a lot of these flood vehicles, unfortunately, look like we got pretty good rain over the weekend plenty busy yesterday as well,” said Lucci.

Rick says the last time he was this busy, floodwaters took over our rivers.

“Down in Hamburg, Iowa and stuff when it flooded awhile back two years ago, I think but nothing to this extent. Downtown, no this is quite unbelievable really.”

Robert is having some unbelievable luck. He’s been in town less than two weeks and is still feeling the effects of the areas last bought with nature.

“The last windstorm knocked the power out of the house I just bought. I moved here and no power. I didn’t know why, took a walk around the house and there was no mast or anything in the back, power lines were down.”

Robert is from North Carolina and says the midwest welcoming committee took him by surprise.

“I didn’t expect all these natural occurrences out here.”

City officials say the storm that caused the flash flooding on Omaha streets is a 100 to 200 year event. They also say they’re getting calls from homeowners about water coming up in their homes.

