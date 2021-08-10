OPD: Driver crashed into vehicles, ran into traffic, & hit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police confirm a person is fighting for her life after she ran into traffic Monday night and was struck.

Officers were called to 26th & F Street about 8:44 p.m. where they discovered the injured female. They learned that she had struck parked vehicles with her 2006 Chrysler Pacifica about a block away, at 25th & G Street.

Police determined the female, who became a pedestrian, ran in front of a 2016 Jeep Patriot and the two collided.

The female was not immediately publicly identified. Police were investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and was cooperative.

