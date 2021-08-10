Advertisement

OPD: Driver crashed into vehicles, ran into traffic, & hit

Omaha investigation
Omaha investigation
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police confirm a person is fighting for her life after she ran into traffic Monday night and was struck.

Officers were called to 26th & F Street about 8:44 p.m. where they discovered the injured female. They learned that she had struck parked vehicles with her 2006 Chrysler Pacifica about a block away, at 25th & G Street.

Police determined the female, who became a pedestrian, ran in front of a 2016 Jeep Patriot and the two collided.

The female was not immediately publicly identified. Police were investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene and was cooperative.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Omaha Public Schools heard public comments on masks during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 9,...
Omaha Public Schools requiring masks for all staff, students
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash
Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Omaha firefighter’s wife killed in Plattsmouth fire

Latest News

Baxter Arena job fair
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday morning rain chances followed by afternoon sun & heat
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Floodwater cleanup continues in Old Market