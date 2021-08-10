Advertisement

Norfolk School Board plans to craft its own health standards recommendations

(Nebraska Department of Education)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The debate over health standards taught in Nebraska schools goes to a new level tonight. It’s been a polarizing back and forth among schools, lawmakers, parents, and the department of education.

One school board decided to take a stand, as the state continues to figure out what the guidelines will be.

Gov. Pete Ricketts wants sex education taken completely out of the classrooms and left up to parents. The newest recommendations that went before the state department of education on Friday removed terms like birth control, contraception, sexual abstinence, homophobia, and transgender.

Critics argued by doing that schools would not be welcoming or safe spaces for all students.

The Norfolk School Board took a stand on Monday night. Board members voted to reject draft number two of Nebraska Health Education standards.

It wasn’t necessarily a vote on what was in the document, especially with students back in school on Thursday.

“It’s such a polarizing issue that I’m not sure every speaker had even read the standards. Some of it was based on hearsay. There are more important things for this board to get done than doing this every time there’s a new draft of standards,” said Sandy Wolfe, Norfolk School Board President.

While the Norfolk debate was relatively civil, according to the board president, that couldn’t be said for the hours of raised voices and finger-pointing at Friday’s department of education meeting in Kearney.

“Just because the crowd was the largest, didn’t mean they were right. When we look back at that now, we know there were people on the wrong side of history. There were people who didn’t want integration, they wanted segregation because it was uncomfortable and it made them afraid,” said Jacquelyn Morrison, Nebraska Board of Education - Omaha.

“How do you talk about getting along with other people if you’re leaving out the LGBTQ community?” said Deborah Neary, Nebraska Board of Education – Omaha.

While the state board will await a third draft of health guidelines for this fall, the Norfolk School Board said it will ultimately come up with its own recommendations on what should be taught in its schools and at what ages.

“We are going to draft our own at the appropriate time. We’ll wait for the state to get it done and then we’ll pick the best,” said Wolfe.

Whatever recommendations will be approved by the state board this fall, the local board often takes them as suggestions.

