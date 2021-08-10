Neighbors and strangers rescue others during weekend’s flash floods

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heavy rain led to anxious moments Saturday night. There are many stories of close calls as flash floods roared through downtown and south-central Omaha.

Hoping to escape the affects of the downpour, Jean Butzke and her daughter-in-law unknowingly drove into the path of a flash flood.

“It just took the car and floated it and we ended up in it and the water kept rising,” said Butzke.

Heading home to Lincoln after an Omaha wedding, Jean worried about driving the interstate in heavy rain so she took Center but a turn onto a side street got them into deep trouble.

“Once it got to our laps it got very scary. Tried to break the windows out, couldn’t get them broken out, and couldn’t get the doors open. Finally, a nice gentleman waded through the water to get the passenger door open.”

Two days later, Jean returned with her husband to salvage valuables from the flood-damaged car. Just a few feet away at an apartment building that has underground parking, vehicles were floating, and back there, an apartment tenant was trapped.

Don Hunter and another upstairs tenant came down to help their neighbor in a flooding basement apartment.

“Like, right here, it was a good four feet and he was overwhelmed and a little bit shocked and didn’t know what to do so we forced our way through the door to get him out of there and that’s how it ended up,” said Hunter.

Relatives of the senior citizen tenants say he’s okay and lucky after hearing the story of his rescue by neighbors.

”He would have been screwed without them so yeah, thank you.”

Back across the street, Butzke’s car is towed to Lincoln for an insurance claim and Jean says it’s not just a wedding that made for an unforgettable trip to Omaha.

“Definitely a night to remember over and over and over,” said Butzke.

6 News spoke to the landlord who says three tenants that are displaced by the flash floods have been offered vacant apartments in Walnut Manor or at another complex. The property manager says the building will be inspected for any structural damage.

