Nebraska National Guard fought flames helping Banner and Morrill County

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look at the new images of the Nebraska National Guard in action beating back the flames.

In a Facebook post, they show crew members of three helicopters helping in Banner and Morrill Counties. They used 780-gallon water buckets to douse the flames.

Pilots of large tankers were called in from Colorado and South Dakota to help work the fire as well.

Crew members of three Nebraska National Guard helicopters (one CH-47 Chinook and two UH-60 Blackhawks) were busy over...

Posted by Nebraska National Guard on Monday, August 9, 2021

