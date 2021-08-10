Nebraska National Guard fought flames helping Banner and Morrill County
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Look at the new images of the Nebraska National Guard in action beating back the flames.
In a Facebook post, they show crew members of three helicopters helping in Banner and Morrill Counties. They used 780-gallon water buckets to douse the flames.
Pilots of large tankers were called in from Colorado and South Dakota to help work the fire as well.
