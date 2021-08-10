Advertisement

Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Another South Florida condo building is being evacuated some six weeks after the collapse of a Surfside condominium.

The eight-story Miami building with 138 units was ordered evacuated Monday night.

City officials say the building failed to obtain a 40-year safety recertification and had several other violations.

The city was given a report from an engineer for the building last week saying it’s structurally sound.

But inspectors found issues with columns in the main building and in the detached, elevated garage. They ordered everyone out late Monday.

Ninety-eight people died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They were in an elevator going down
Man stuck in flooding elevator during Omaha storm
Omaha Public Schools heard public comments on masks during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 9,...
Omaha Public Schools requiring masks for all staff, students
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Aug. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds transmission risk indicator, now set at ‘high’
Nebraska surgeon, 2 family members killed in Minnesota plane crash
Multiple agencies responded to Sunday's fire
Omaha firefighter’s wife killed in Plattsmouth fire

Latest News

Baxter Arena job fair
Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Despite threat to salary, some Fla. school chiefs impose mask mandate